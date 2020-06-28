WORLD
3 MIN READ
France, Poland hold elections postponed by pandemic
Poles began voting in a presidential election while the French are voting in the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities.
France, Poland hold elections postponed by pandemic
People wearing face mask and visor to protect against coronavirus sit behind a glass shield during a rehearsal of the vote for the local elections scheduled for Sunday, June 28, in Paris, France on June 26, 2020. / AP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
June 28, 2020

France and Poland are both holding elections on Sunday previously postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Poles began voting in a presidential election while the French are voting in the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the ruling party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second five-year term.

Most recent polls showed that no single candidate was likely to reach the 50% required to avoid a runoff. In that case, the two top vote-getters will face each other July 12.

Polling stations remain open until 1900 GMT, and exit polls will be announced immediately after. 

The final officials results are expected by Wednesday at the latest.

READ MORE: US, EU keep close eye as Poland heads to the polls

France

RECOMMENDED

The voting to fill local offices in Paris and thousands of other places was suspended after the first round of the nationwide municipal elections on March 15, which produced decisive outcomes in some 30,000 other mostly small communes.

Voters are set to choose mayors and municipal councilors on Sunday at polling stations operating under strict hygiene rules. 

Face masks, soap or hand sanitizers and maintaining 1 metre between each person in lines are mandatory. Voters have been told to bring their own pens to sign the register.

Ahead of 2022 presidential election

The elections, though ostensibly focused on local concerns, are also seen as a key political indicator ahead of the 2022 French presidential election.

The main battleground is Paris, where the mayor is an influential figure in French politics and will oversee the 2024 Olympics. 

Paris Mayor Annie Hidalgo, a Socialist Party member, finished in March with a strong lead ahead of conservative candidate Rachida Dati.

French President Emmanuel Macron's 3-year-old centrist party is fielding municipal candidates for the first time and still lacks local roots across France. The party, Republic on the Move, doesn't have candidates in every race and in some instances is backing candidates from both the left and the right instead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal