The Lebanese pound has tumbled to new lows against the dollar on a parallel market where it has now lost around 80 percent of its value since October on Friday.

Record-low currency

Food importers were being quoted a price of 7,500 to buy dollars, said Hani Bohsali, president of the Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs, Consumer Products and Drinks. A second market participant cited exchange rates of 7,300/7,600.

That compares to rates of 3,850/3,900 at licensed foreign currency dealers and the official peg of 1,507.5, which the central bank is still applying for imports of wheat, medicine and fuel.

Read more:Lebanon protests continue for a second night as currency further plunges

Read more: Lebanon's financial adviser in IMF talks quits