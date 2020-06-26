Russian and other foreign mercenaries have entered a key oil field in southern Libya, the conflict-hit country's National Oil Corporation said on Friday.

After a month-long suspension, Al Sharara, under the control of militias loyal to eastern military warlord Khalifa Haftar, resumed operations at the start of June, only to halt work again three days later at the instruction of those fighters.

Plunged into civil war

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s militia, resulting in civilian chaos and more than 1,000 deaths.

Haftar's militias, which are backed by Russia, Egypt and the UAE, launched an assault in April 2019 to wrest control of the capital Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

But warlord Haftar's militants withdrew from the southern outskirts of the capital, and the entire west of the country, earlier this month, after a string of battlefield defeats to the Turkish-backed GNA.

Moscow denies any involvement in the presence of Russian mercenaries in the conflict, despite a UN report in May alleging mercenaries from the Wagner paramilitary group, reputedly close to President Vladimir Putin, are on the ground.

US opposes Russian interference

US Embassy in Tripoli said the involvement of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries group was a direct assault against Libya’s sovereignty.

“We share the NOC’s deep concern about the shameful interference of Wagner and other foreign mercenaries against NOC facilities and personnel at the al-Sharara oil field, which constitutes a direct assault against Libya’s sovereignty and prosperity,” the embassy said.

“The Embassy also regrets that Libyan parties have been unable to reach a solution that would lift the needless oil and gas blockade and allow the NOC to resume its vital work across the country on behalf of all Libyans,” it added.