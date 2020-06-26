It is the centennial of the “robot” entering our lexicon, a term that comes from Czech word robota, meaning “forced labor,” coined in K. Capek’s 1920 book R.U.R.: “Rossum's Universal Robots,” that was turned into a play the following year.

In 1921, the Ku Klux Klan engaged in a killing spree in an affluent African-American neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

What is the connection?

Science fiction projects into the future, while forcing a reappraisal of the past. Two sci-fi works that deal with race and slavery in history are Ridley Scott’s 1982 Blade Runner and the 2019 HBO alternative-future series Watchmen.

The killing of George Floyd has led to a reckoning with the past, particularly with massacres and statues that serve as a painful reminder of the history of slavery. His death at the hands of law enforcement has reignited interest in Watchmen, which deals with race and policy brutality.

The series opens with the 1921 massacres in Tulsa, an episode neglected in American history textbooks - highlighting the insensitivity of the Trump administration choosing it as the site of his rally last week.

While Blade Runner invokes the history of race and slavery, unfortunately it also is embedded in the times in which it was produced, including orientalist tropes that were rife in the cinema of the Eighties.

Slavery and Sci-Fi

Blade Runner opens with earth in the throes of an environmental cataclysm, resulting in humans moving to off-world colonies in space. In Los Angeles, Deckard, a Blade Runner police officer played by Harrison Ford, is tasked with killing renegade “replicants,” the archetypal robot, artificial lifeforms that look like humans, created as slaves to work on the planets and forbidden from returning to earth. Their presence on Earth is illegal, following a replicant revolt on one of Earth’s off-world colonies.

Replace earth with the European “Old World,” and the off-world colonies to those in the “New World,” and Blade Runner serves as an allegory for the slave revolts that sparked the Haitian Revolution of 1791 or the Male Revolt of Muslim slaves in Bahia, Brazil of 1835.

Blade Runner is set in 2019, a fictional date that coincided in real-time with the 1619 Project on the Transatlantic slave trade, which generated a contested debate in the US, setting the stage for the 2020 debate on the subject in light of Floyd’s death.

In the film, replicants are given four-year lifespans, while the life expectancy of an African slave on the New World plantations would have been seven to nine years if they survived the treacherous Transatlantic journey.

Deckard is essentially a bounty hunter of fugitive slaves, with no limits to the violence he can use against replicants.

The “Orient” in Bladerunner

In the film, Deckard stumbles upon a clue, an artificial snake scale belonging to a replicant. The search for the snake maker and its owner is accompanied by Vangelis’ haunting rendition of “Damask Rose,” combining futuristic synthesisers and Arabic vocals in the background.

In order to hunt down the owner, he interrogates Abdul ben Hassan, “the Egyptian,” the manufacturer of synthetic snakes.mWithin an Asian ghetto mimicking LA’s Chinatown, Deckard finds ben Hassan, who is fat, wears a cheap suit and Fez. He is the modern equivalent of the stereotypical bazaar peddler featured in the 1990s Aladdin, and only after he is roughed up by Deckard during the interrogation, is he forthcoming with the name of the snake’s owner.

The producers of Blade Runner might be forgiven for the stereotypical details when Hollywood films were rife with these in the eighties. However, in the 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, a series of short films were released to give background to the main feature.