With the UN-backed government of Libya increasingly reversing the gains made by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias, the coastal city of Sirte with major oil facilities has now become a major point of contention.

A strategic gateway to oil reserves, Sirte is also called "oil crescent," as it connects with the ports of Sidra, Ras Lanuf along with Marsa al Brega and Zuwetine where 11 oil pipelines and three gas conduits reach the Mediterranean coast. It means that the one who can take control over Sirte would be able to take control of over 350 km of a coastal stretch all the way to Benghazi. The entire area is full of oil refineries, terminals and storage centres.

Haftar’s seizure of the "oil crescent" emboldened him to keep fighting against the UN-backed government as it accounts for 60 percent of Libya’s hydrocarbon resources.

In the pre-war period, 96 percent of public revenue was coming from hydrocarbons. Thus, taking control over Sirte would mean managing the overwhelming number of oil resources and facilities.

Following the UN-backed Libyan government's military advancements against Haftar, several militias loyal to Haftar as well as Russian mercenaries linked to Putin's pet Wagner Group pulled back to Al Jufra in central Libya, making Sirte free from violent groups and accessible to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

So for Russia and other supporters of warlord Haftar, Sirte has become a red line which the GNA must not cross.

When the GNA captured Al Wishka on June 6, Haftar's backers, particularly Russia, wasn't happy about their advance. Moscow is reportedly working on establishing a naval base in Sirte and Al Jufra with an aim to connect them with its bases in Syria's Tartus and Latakia. Regional experts say it will allow Russia to create a power axis across the east of the Mediterranean, which would eventually pose a security threat to NATO.