A Turkish court has handed down life sentences to 121 people for taking part in the 2016 attempted coup.

The court in Ankara sentenced 86 Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) suspects to aggravated life imprisonment for attempting to violate the constitution while 35 individuals associated with FETO were given life sentences for the same crime.

A heavy penal court in Ankara was sentencing in the case against the defendants' illegal actions at the Turkish Gendarmerie Command in the capital, Ankara, during the coup bid.

Under the same ruling, former colonel Erkan Oktem, who injured then-head of the counter-terrorism department, Turgut Aslan, on night of July 15, 2016, was sentenced to nine aggravated life sentences plus 20 years for murder in the first degree and attempted murder.

An aggravated life sentence has tougher terms of detention. It was brought in to replace the death penalty which Turkey abolished in 2004.

Failed coup of 2016