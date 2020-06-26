A year after a 12-year-old child died in a Manchester river, activists and family members are planning to hold worldwide demonstrations calling for a criminal inquiry.

Greater Manchester Police did not pursue criminal charges against four unnamed children who were accused of a role in Shukri Abdi’s death.

The child drowned in the River Irwell in the Manchester suburb of Bury after meeting the group of classmates outside of school.

An inquest into her death in February was adjourned but Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has promised a further investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring that the truth of what happened is clearly established in this case,” Burnham said.

One of the children, only identified as Child One, is alleged to have threatened to kill Abdi if she did not get into the water, but the child insisted that it was a joke.

The same child is also accused of laughing while Abdi struggled to stay above water as she died.

Two of the children who featured in the inquiry are said to have made an attempt to save Abdi but to no avail. They later alerted authorities about the danger she was in.

Abdi's family and other classmates say that Abdi suffered from bullying at the hands of others in her school. It is unclear whether those accused of bullying her were with her on the day of her death.