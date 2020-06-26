Left wingers within the UK’s opposition Labour party have expressed outrage after an MP was sacked from a front bench role after sharing an article that contained criticism of Israel.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, a leading leftist figure within the party, was sacked as shadow education secretary for tweeting out an interview with actress Maxine Peake.

The interview published by the Independent was broad and touched on a number of topics, including the recent killing of George Floyd by US police officers.

Peake described how US police officers had been trained by Israeli counterparts but claimed the specific knee-on-neck restraining technique used by Floyd’s killers had been learnt from Israeli forces.

That is something Israel denies and there is no information of the specific tactics US police forces have been taught.

The oversight was deemed part of an anti-Semitic conspiracy by Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who promptly sacked Long-Bailey for sharing the article.

It is a matter of fact and public record, that Israeli officers do train US police officers, so this framing in terms of anti-Semitism has sparked its own controversy. Israeli police have also frequently been pictured kneeling on the necks of Palestinians.

Is criticising Israel anti-Semitic?

Irrespective of whether Peake’s comments were mistaken or true, the criticism was directed unambiguously towards Israel.