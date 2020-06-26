WORLD
3 MIN READ
The sacking of an MP shows the perils of criticising Israel in the UK
Rebecca Long-Bailey was dismissed from her role as shadow education secretary for sharing an article that contained descriptions of Israeli training of US police officers.
The sacking of an MP shows the perils of criticising Israel in the UK
Rebecca Long-Bailey, Britain's Shadow Business secretary speaks on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
June 26, 2020

Left wingers within the UK’s opposition Labour party have expressed outrage after an MP was sacked from a front bench role after sharing an article that contained criticism of Israel.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, a leading leftist figure within the party, was sacked as shadow education secretary for tweeting out an interview with actress Maxine Peake.

The interview published by the Independent was broad and touched on a number of topics, including the recent killing of George Floyd by US police officers.

Peake described how US police officers had been trained by Israeli counterparts but claimed the specific knee-on-neck restraining technique used by Floyd’s killers had been learnt from Israeli forces.

That is something Israel denies and there is no information of the specific tactics US police forces have been taught.

The oversight was deemed part of an anti-Semitic conspiracy by Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who promptly sacked Long-Bailey for sharing the article.

It is a matter of fact and public record, that Israeli officers do train US police officers, so this framing in terms of anti-Semitism has sparked its own controversy. Israeli police have also frequently been pictured kneeling on the necks of Palestinians.

Is criticising Israel anti-Semitic?

Irrespective of whether Peake’s comments were mistaken or true, the criticism was directed unambiguously towards Israel.

RECOMMENDED

That led to many supporters of the Labour party asking whether Starmer was trying to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

One Twitter user wrote: “Let’s stop calling opposition to the Israeli government ”anti-semitism”. It’s deliberate obfuscation and insulting to millions of Jewish people who oppose Israel’s internationally illegal actions.”

Starmer took over as Labour leader after leftist Jeremy Corbyn’s defeat in the 2019 UK elections.

For years prior to his defeat, Corbyn was dogged by a media campaign that sought to portray the veteran socialist as accommodating of anti-Jewish sentiment within the Labour.

Corbyn, however, rejected the characterisation and had the support of a number of left-wing and non-Zionist Jewish groups.

Nevertheless, Starmer has been under pressure to show that he is taking the issue of anti-Semitism seriously.

Many critics of Israel within the party though believe that his reaction during the Long-Bailey episode shows that the Labour leader is trying to stifle all criticism of Israel.

“Just be honest with us @Keir_Starmer and say you want to silence critics of Israel. Even close allies like Bailey,” wrote one user on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal