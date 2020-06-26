As Britain reels from a pandemic that has triggered an economic and health crisis, it’s now gripped by social unrest. Following the murder of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has forced Britons to reckon with racism and their colonial past, putting social justice firmly on the agenda.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the self-styled populist, ignores any popular discontent at his party’s own peril.

The Conservatives, not wanting to be seen as on the wrong side of a growing movement for social change – its handling of the pandemic aside – have found a new enemy to convince voters of their relevance: “wokeness”.

And Downing Street found an ideal candidate to wage a “war on woke” in their strategy to neutralise calls for racial justice.

In the wake of the protests, the recent appointment of No. 10 policy chief, Munira Mirza, to set up an inequality commission to tackle racial injustice, appeared head scratching given her scepticism about structural prejudice and denial that Britain has a “serious problem” with race.

Someone like Mirza is well suited for the party during this volatile moment, revealing how the right reduces racism to a component of a culture war being pursued by the left.

Born in Oldham to Pakistani parents, Mirza – one of a handful of former Revolutionary Communist Party members that swung to the right – gained notoriety for arguing against a number of progressive positions, most notably for Spiked, an online magazine known for its right-libertarian views and combative style.

Amongst her contrarian declarations are that institutional racism is a “myth”, that “race is no longer the significant disadvantage it was portrayed to be”, and that even talking about racial bias is analogous to “stoking grievance”.

“Having Mirza lead the inquiry is not only disingenuous and pretentious; it also sends a very clear message that this government simply does not care and will not care about issues impacting racialised communities,” Dr Fatima Rajina, an academic who specializes on the British Bangladeshi Muslim community, told TRT World.

As No. 10’s warrior against the woke, the irony is that while Mirza and other rightwing party ideologues despise what they call “identity politics”, it’s the very approach that underpins an expedient strategy: to weaponise ethnic minorities who denounce the politics of anti-racism.

Is it cynical to assume then, that Mirza is a tokenist hire by the Tories – whereby diversity is used as a smokescreen to peddle policies that ultimately exacerbate economic and social inequities?

Diversity of skin, not thought

That isn’t to say progress hasn’t been made. Britain’s parliament today is the most diverse in its history: there are 65 ethnic minority MPs, or 10 percent of the House of Commons.

In a bid to modernise the party, former Conservative PM David Cameron made an open commitment to tackling racial discrimination. The 2010 general election was a watershed moment for representation of minorities in the party, which saw an increase from two to 11 MPs. The party now has 22 minority ethnic MPs.

Despite that, ethnic minorities still make up only 6 percent of the Conservative’s 365 MPs – while making up 13 percent of the British population.

However, one group in particular has enjoyed a lot of attention in the party’s bid to renovate an otherwise stubbornly monolithic image of being white and male dominated.

As BLM protests raged, UK health secretary Matt Hancock was grilled about the lack of diversity in the prime minister’s government. When pressed about the absence of any black cabinet ministers, Hancock pivoted by pointing out that British Asians occupy two of the four highest offices of state: Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

When pushed further, Hancock stressed that it was more important to have “diversity of thought”. But for those minorities who hold important positions in government, does diversity of skin correspond with diversity of thought?

After Johnson’s victory in December’s general election, there was much fanfare surrounding the most diverse – specifically Asian – cabinet in British history. A cohort of British Asians now held top roles, from Patel, Sunak, (former) chancellor Sajid Javid, alongside Indian-born Alok Sharma as business minister and Goan-origin Suella Braverman as attorney general.

Their appointments appeared to fulfill a narrative of British progress on racism and diversity.

But what if the opposite was true: that these figures were elevated to prominence because of their willingness to reinforce the ideological platform of the Conservative Party, rather than any commitment to “diversity of thought” as Hancock put it.

Dr Rajina argues this is precisely the problem with indulging in representational politics.

“This is flawed because you can’t assume someone’s political allegiances or alliances solely based on skin colour, tone, hair, or whatever other variable people use to ascertain representation.”

She noted that having individuals like Patel and Mirza in “high places gives a false impression that incremental change will happen”; as window dressing sold to minorities to neuter real concerns within their communities.

There are many examples that illustrate to how this voguish ‘browning’ of Conservative orthodoxy is being marketed – and what it accomplishes politically.

‘Brown faces in high places’

In his maiden parliamentary speech, the Southampton-born Sunak recalled an amusing exchange when he was first on the campaign trail in his consistency of Richmond in Yorkshire, when he was referred to as a more “tanned William Hague”.

He said he owed a “great debt to our country for what it has done for my family: showing tolerance, providing opportunities and rewarding their hard work” and is “extremely proud to be British.”

Sunak’s story is supposed to be an embodiment of Conservative values. But just how representative is the pro-Brexit Sunak of British ethnic minorities?

Does the rise of an Oxford-educated son-in-law of billionaire Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who worked for Goldman Sachs, mean that other minorities will be able to follow along his privileged trajectory?

The London-born daughter of Indian parents from Uganda, Sunak’s colleague Priti Patel is the face of the government’s “law and order” agenda, known for her uncompromising and quasi-authoritarian tendencies.