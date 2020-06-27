US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order pledging to enforce prosecution for protesters who vandalise public memorials, as he announced he was skipping a weekend at his New Jersey golf resort to ensure "LAW & ORDER" in Washington.

Trump's order follows a wave of civil unrest across America triggered by the killing of unarmed African American George Floyd, who died while a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

In some cities, protesters have pulled down or vandalised statues and memorials of historical figures – such as Confederate leaders – who defended slavery.

"I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence," Trump tweeted.

"Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!"

He added: "I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, DC to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced."

In Washington, protesters have pulled down a statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, while others this week were unsuccessful in their attack on a statue of President Andrew Jackson, a slave owner, near the White House.

