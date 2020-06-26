WORLD
3 MIN READ
US reviews global troop deployment in light of China-India border tensions
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement comes amid a steady downward spiral in China-US ties and a tense China-India border stand-off in disputed Kashmir.
US reviews global troop deployment in light of China-India border tensions
The US is planning readiness to counter the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Brussels Forum 2020. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 26, 2020

US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to make sure the country is ready to repel any threats directed by China to Asian countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo made those remarks in response to a question during the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 of the German Marshall Fund, Indian news agency PTI reported.

"We're going to make sure we're postured appropriately to counter the PLA (People's Liberation Army). We think that the challenge of our times, and we're going to make sure we have resources in place to do that," Pompeo said on Thursday. 

"In certain places, there will be fewer American resources. There'll be other places, I just talked about the threat from the Chinese Communist Party ... to India, threats to Vietnam, threats to Malaysia, Indonesia, South China Sea challenges, the Philippines," he said.

Reshuffled from Germany to Poland 

"We want to do this in full consultation with all of our partners all around the world, and certainly our friends in Europe," Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump has already decided to cut the number of US troops in Germany to 25,000, saying their presence is the backbone of NATO's deterrent against Russian aggression.

He also faulted Germany for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target and accusing it of taking unfair advantage of trade.

Frosty ties

RECOMMENDED

The relations between the US and China two have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the US hard. 

Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Among multiple points of friction, the countries are also at odds over China's moves to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, which has prompted Trump to initiate a process to eliminate special US treatment for the territory.

Sino-India clashes 

US is also concerned about the tense stand-off between China and India, a US ally, on the disputed Himalayan border that saw the death of over 20 Indian soldiers recently. 

Earlier this month, soldiers of both sides brawled with clubs, rocks, and their fists at 4,270 metres above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. 

The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

READ MORE: US-China: From strategic partners to strategic competitors

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal