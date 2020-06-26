US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to make sure the country is ready to repel any threats directed by China to Asian countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo made those remarks in response to a question during the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 of the German Marshall Fund, Indian news agency PTI reported.

"We're going to make sure we're postured appropriately to counter the PLA (People's Liberation Army). We think that the challenge of our times, and we're going to make sure we have resources in place to do that," Pompeo said on Thursday.

"In certain places, there will be fewer American resources. There'll be other places, I just talked about the threat from the Chinese Communist Party ... to India, threats to Vietnam, threats to Malaysia, Indonesia, South China Sea challenges, the Philippines," he said.

Reshuffled from Germany to Poland

"We want to do this in full consultation with all of our partners all around the world, and certainly our friends in Europe," Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump has already decided to cut the number of US troops in Germany to 25,000, saying their presence is the backbone of NATO's deterrent against Russian aggression.

He also faulted Germany for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target and accusing it of taking unfair advantage of trade.

Frosty ties