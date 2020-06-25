North and South Korea on Thursday separately marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tension on the peninsula, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South.

Turkey commemorates anniversary

Turkey was among first countries to answer UN's call for military aid to South Korea after North attacked in 1950.

“On this historic day that we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video sent to a ceremony held in South Korea, “I remember our hallowed martyrs with grace and our veterans with gratitude.”

Erdogan said he felt very pleased by the ties of friendship between the two countries, stemming from the unique solidarity shown during the Korean War and which have been gaining strength since.

“We are determined to carry our relations, which we increased to the level of strategic partnership in 2012, a step further in the coming period,” he added.

Role of United States

South Korea issued a joint statement with the United States, which fought alongside it during the 1950-53 war triggered by a surprise North Korean invasion. The US still stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea in what North Korea views as a military threat.

In the statement, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said they “commit to strengthening and adapting the alliance to meet present and future challenges” and urged North Korea to implement past disarmament pledges.

South's commemorations

Jeong and other South Korean military leaders later paid their respects at a national cemetery in Seoul, where about 130,000 war-related dead, mostly South Korean soldiers, are buried or honoured.

They were given special permission to enter Seoul National Cemetery, which has imposed entry restrictions amid a resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks. The cemetery received about 530,000 visitors in June last year but only about 61,000 this month, according to cemetery officials.

A war museum in Seoul, normally a popular place to visit on the war's anniversary or on Memorial Day on June 6, remained shut on Thursday.

In the evening, South Korea held a ceremony with 300 war veterans, bereaved relatives and government officials at a military airport near Seoul. It was far less than the 4,000 people who attended last year, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.