On July 4, warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militias retreated from their remaining footholds in the suburbs of Tripoli and one day later, the forces of the UN-backed government of Libya entered the city of Tarhuna, the last major stronghold of Khalifa Haftar.

Tarhuna was a signal that the warlord Khalifa Haftar’s 15-month offensive against the internationally recognised and UN-backed government had hit a dead-end. The Government of National Accord was formed in 2015 under the Libyan Political Agreement, a UN-led initiative.

Haftar’s territorial losses raised eyebrows among his international and regional supporters. One of those concerned parties is a member of Libya’s eastern-based Parliament, Aguila Saleh.

Recently, Saleh urged Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el Sisi to intervene militarily in support of Haftar should the GNA forces attack the strategic city of Sirte. To justify it, Saleh said on Wednesday that an Egyptian intervention in Libya would be "legitimate ... if the terrorist and armed militias crossed the red line."

Sisi came to power after ousting Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first and only democratically elected president, in a coup in 2013.

"The Libyan people are officially asking for Egypt to interfere with military forces if the necessities of maintaining Libyan national security and Egyptian national security require this," he added.

Sisi, Saleh and Haftar