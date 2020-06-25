Western and Arab countries have pledged a total $1.8 billion in aid to Sudan in efforts to help the struggling African nation, one year after pro-democracy protesters forced the removal of the country's longtime autocratic ruler, Omar Al Bashir.

The pledges from 40 countries and institutions came during a video conference hosted by Berlin, which marks the formal launch of the international community’s financial support for Sudan’s democratic transition after three decades of punitive sanctions and isolation under Al Bashir.

“We are extremely delighted and satisfied this response,” said Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former economist with the United Nations, on Thursday.

"For 30 years, we have longed for this."

Although the conference presented an unprecedented amount of international support, pledges fell far short of the $8 billion Hamdok had previously said Sudan will need to rescue its plunging economy.

Worsened conditions

Sudan's interim government has been grappling with an economic crisis since it took office last year, also navigating a treacherous transition to civilian rule.

On top of that, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Sudan's economic despair, throwing millions of casual labourers out of work.

Two-thirds of the country’s more than 40 million people live in poverty, and the government has inherited a debt of 60 billion dollars and a rapid inflation rate, and badly needs an injection of funds from foreign donors.

The nation’s currency, the Sudanese pound, is trading on the black market for double its official rate of 55 pounds to the dollar.

International aid

The European Union pledged 312 million euros ($350 million), while Germany said it would give 150 million euros ($168 million), of which 118 million euros will go toward development aid, food security, vocational training, support for refugees and poor families, including in the war-torn region of Darfur.

A further 32 million euros will go toward humanitarian aid and stabilisation programs.

“In return I expect the government to resolutely continue on its path of reform and work toward religious freedom and full equality for women,” said Germany’s development minister, Gerd Mueller.