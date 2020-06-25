"International strategic competition is on the rise," is how China’s latest defence paper released in 2019, described the political landscape. One can consider this China's perception to a radical shift in American national security and defence strategies ranging from counterterrorism to strategic competition.

The Trump administration’s 2017 National Security Strategy has identified Russia and China as revisionist powers seeking to undermine US global interests and depicted a world marked by increasing geopolitical rivalry and competition.

Likewise, the Pentagon’s 2018 National Defense Strategy highlighted the “re-emergence of long-term strategic competition.” It contends that the strategy is aimed at restoring America’s competitive military advantage to deter Russia and China from challenging the United States.

In May 2020, the White House released a new report detailing the US strategic approach to China. It has two objectives: first, to improve the resiliency of institutions and alliances against challenges; and second, to compel Beijing to reduce harmful actions against the US and its allies’ vital interests.

The Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the US have brought information warfare to the fore.

As part of the competition to control of information, the US announced that four more Chinese media companies including China Central Television and the People's Daily will be designated as foreign missions requiring them to report their staffing and real estate holdings in the US. US officials claim that that these outlets are the propaganda wings of the Chinese Communist Party.

Criticising the latest US move as political suppression of media, a Chinese official stated that “it also further exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called freedom of press and speech boasted by the US.”

China, meanwhile, has joined other countries in condemning the police brutality and injustices in the US while trying to build an image of solidarity with the global community.

Additionally, Chinese state media outlets have extensively covered the protests, and Chinese diplomats criticised the US for applying double standards in tackling the protests. Reflecting this, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian asked “Why did the US glorify the so-called pro-independence forces in Hong Kong as heroes, but label the protesters disappointed with racism in the US as rioters?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it “laughable propaganda” and stated that China’s attempt represents merely a “callous exploitation” of George Floyd’s death to “justify its authoritarian denial of basic human dignity.”

Analysts in the US contended that the protests gave a priceless opportunity for China to divert attention from its human rights record and present a positive image of China while undermining the US position as a champion of democracy and human rights.

Stakeholders?

In the immediate aftermath of the Cold War, the US strategy towards China was characterised by engagement and dialogue. Hence, the US attempted to integrate China into international institutions and multilateral forums with the hope of making China a lesser threat to the liberal world order.

In this regard, China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2001 marked a crucial point for US perception of China becoming a “responsible stakeholder” within the international community.

Defining himself as “America’s first Pacific president”, Barack Obama came to the presidency with a foreign policy agenda primarily concentrated on Asia-Pacific. The Obama administration sought to improve mutual interests with China to create a win-win situation.