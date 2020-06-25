A running gunbattle between rival drug gangs has left at least 16 people dead in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, local authorities said on Thursday.

"A van with seven bodies was located" after an initial clash between two rival gangs while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa's state security minister Cristobal Castaneda told reporters.

Castaneda said the clash, in the rural community of Tepuche, was "part of a struggle between two organized crime gangs in the area."

Local media reported that the clash involved members of the Sinaloa cartel – pitching part of the gang run by the children of ex-leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman against members led by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, considered the group's number two.

The reports pointed to a deep split in one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels, despite El Chapo's 2016 capture and subsequent extradition to the United States where he is serving a life sentence.

Rival gangs