The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on sweeping Democratic police reform legislation that is opposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, in the latest sign that congressional efforts to rein in police misconduct have hit an impasse.

The Democratic-controlled House is due to consider the legislation a month to the day after George Floyd's May 25 death in police custody set off worldwide protests against police brutality.

A vote is expected between 2300 and 2330 GMT.

The bill, which mandates concrete changes in laws and policy to rein in police misconduct, is widely expected to pass the House. But the Republican-led Senate is unlikely to agree to the measure as written, after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican reform bill on Wednesday.

House Democrats push, challenge Senate

After the collapse of a policing overhaul in the Senate, House Democrats returned to Washington on Thursday for a day heavy with emotion, symbolism and voting on their sweeping proposal to address the global outcry over the death of Floyd and other Black Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Capitol steps challenging Congress not to allow the deaths and the outpouring of public support for law enforcement changes go in vain.

“Exactly one month ago, George Floyd spoke his final words — ‘ I cant breathe’ — and changed the course of history,” Pelosi said.

She said the Senate faces a choice "to honour George Floyd's life or to do nothing."