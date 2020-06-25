The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark.

"Many countries are now experiencing difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Demand is currently outstripping supply."

An oxygen concentrator is a delivery device which compresses the surrounding air, removes nitrogen and then delivers purified oxygen to the patient.

The new coronavirus has hit 9.5 million people and killed more than 480,000 so far and is rising by about 1 million cases per week. This has pushed oxygen demand to 88,000 large cylinders per day, or 620,000 cubic metres of oxygen, Tedros said.

Dearth of oxygen concentrators

The sudden rise has created a dearth of oxygen concentrators needed to support breathing of Covid-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress.

The health agency has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in coming weeks, Tedros said.