The Egyptian revolution of 2011, which began on January 25 in line with the then simmering Arab Spring in neighbouring countries, quickly spread across the country and drew millions of demonstrators on streets.

Inspired by the Tunisian revolt, tens of thousands of young Egyptians rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo's central Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011 against the monopolisation of power, as well as climbing poverty and youth unemployment.

Yet a movement that began as a revolution has since devolved into a continuing crisis, plunging Egypt in protests, political deficit, sporadic violence and waves of repression.

At the time, the demands were simple enough. They consisted of socio-economic reforms and the overthrow of longtime Egyptian president – for some a dictator – Hosni Mubarak.

Mubarak, who was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted during that period.

Yet the generation that claimed the streets against long-stagnant politics would soon be pushed aside by an intense rivalry that pitted the military and secular parties against the Muslim Brotherhood, agroup that believes Islamic principles should regulate all aspects of public and family life.

Military leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi's rise to power pinnacled in the 2013 coup that ousted democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi two years after the revolutionary movement.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding Egypt's 2011 movement and the years that have followed:

2011

January 25 – Organised on Facebook and dubbed a “day of revolution” on January 25, thousands gather in Cairo and several other Egyptian cities to demonstrate against poverty and political repression.

Protesters chanting anti-Mubarak slogans clash with police, who used water cannons and tear gas against the crowds.

Protests erupt across Egypt demanding accountability and democracy.

January 28 – Anti-government protests in Egypt intensify when demonstrators clash with police following Friday prayers.

Internet and telephone services are disrupted in an effort to limit the extent of demonstrations.

Mubarak imposes a curfew and deploys army units in an attempt to control the unrest.

February 2 – Violence intensifies as anti-government protesters clash with crowds of Mubarak supporters in Tahrir Square in Cairo. The members of the Muslim Brotherhood, the most organised political opposition group in Egypt, hide any visible religious symbols in conformity with the non-ideological tone set by the protest’s young organisers.

Security forces kill hundreds of people in clashes that would ensue and the military mobilises amid unrest.

February 6 –The Egyptian government holds talks with members of the opposition. The banned Muslim Brotherhood also takes part.

Feb 11 –Omar Suleiman, Mubarak’s intelligence chief and vice president, announces that Mubarak would step down after weeks-long protests, leaving the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, a council of high-ranking military officers headed by then defence minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, in control.

Hundreds of thousands celebrate in Tahrir Square. The United States withdraws support for Mubarak’s regime.

February 12 –The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces issues a statement saying that the military will hand over power to an elected civilian government. A spokesman also states that Egypt will continue to abide by international treaties, implying that the 1979 peace treaty with Israel would not be challenged.

February 13 –The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces suspends the constitution and dissolves Egypt’s two legislative bodies, the People’s Assembly and the Consultative Assembly.

A statement issued by the council announces that a commission would be set up to draft a new constitution to be approved via referendum and that the military would remain in power for six months or until new elections can be held.

June 29 –New clashes break out in Cairo between police and protesters, who accuse the interim government of continuing many of the authoritarian practices of the Mubarak regime.

August 3 –Mubarak’s trial for complicity in the killing of some 900 protesters during the 2011 revolution and for corruption begins.

2012

November 2011 to January 2012– The Muslim Brotherhood's political arm, known as the Freedom and Justice Party,wins parliamentary elections called by Egypt's Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

The Muslim Brotherhood forms the largest bloc.

June 24– Egypt's first free presidential election, in which 13 candidates competed, goes to a run-off between Brotherhood candidate Morsi and former prime minister and air force commander Ahmed Shafik.

Morsi wins with nearly 52 percent of the vote.

August 12 – Morsi removes top military commanders and appoints General Abdel Fattah el Sisi as minister of defence and military commander-in-chief.

October 9 –Morsi issues a general pardon for political activists jailed since the 2011 revolution. Some of Morsi's pardons would later be revoked.

December 15 to 26 – Morsi pushes through a new constitution in a controversial referendum that leads to clashes between religious ideologists and their opponents.

The aim is to fulfil some demands of the revolution: the end of Egypt’s all-powerful presidency, a stronger parliament and provisions against torture or detention without trial.

But in the meantime, it also gives Egypt’s generals much of the power and privilege they had during the Mubarak era.

The turnout is about 33 percent. Nearly 64 percent of voters endorse the constitution.

Morsi implements it on December 26, just hours after the results were announced.

2013