The Somali head of state has appointed new military commanders as part of the country's ongoing efforts to "improve security and reform the armed forces."

''The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H. E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo appointed Brigadier Gen. Abdulhamid Mohamed Dirir as the new chief commander for the Somali navy force and Brigade Gen. Abas Ali Amin as the new commander for the infantry troops for Somali National Army,'' the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported on Wednesday.

The change is part of the government's efforts to reform the military, and strengthen the country's entire security apparatus, according to SONNA.

Appointments come a day after three people were killed in a suicide attack at near a Turkish military base in the capital Mogadishu.