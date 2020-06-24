WORLD
Kosovo's President Thaci, nine others indicted for war crimes
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine other ex-fighters were indicted for war crimes during and after Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci at an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 24, 2020

Kosovo's president and nine other former separatist fighters have been indicted for crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued on Wednesday said President Hashim Thaci and the other suspects “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims.

Other charges include enforced disappearance, persecution, and torture. 

Thaci commanded fighters in the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, during the war.

The president's advisers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Before the indictment, Thaci planned to fly to Washington for a White House meeting with Serbia’s leaders on Saturday aimed at securing a peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo.

It wasn't clear what the charges may mean for his trip.

The indicted group also includes Kadri Veseli, former parliament speaker and leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo.

READ MORE:Kosovo PM Haradinaj resigns after summon from Hague court

Obstruction of justice

The indictment was the first by the special tribunal based in the Hague. The court has been operating since 2015 and has questioned hundreds of witnesses. 

Kosovo’s prime minister resigned last year before he was questioned.

The indictment is being reviewed by a pretrial judge who will decide whether to confirm the charges, according to the statement.

The prosecutor filed the indictment following a lengthy investigation and it reflects his “determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement said.

The prosecutor also accused Thaci and Veseli of repeated efforts “to obstruct and undermine the work" of the tribunal.

“Thaci and Veseli are believed to have carried out a secret campaign to overturn the law creating the Court and otherwise obstruct the work of the Court in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice,” the statement said.

“By taking these actions, Mr Thaci and Mr Veseli have put their personal interests ahead of the victims of their crimes, the rule of law, and all people of Kosovo,” it added.

The 1998-1999 war left more than 10,000 dead and 1,641 are still unaccounted for. 

It ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign.

Serbia doesn’t recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
