Western capitals, but primarily Washington, have repeatedly demanded the Assad regime to step down from power during the bloody civil war. But a recent statement from James Jeffrey, the US envoy to Syria, has shaken Western political consensus.

"We are not demanding total victory. We are not saying that [the Syrian regime leader Bashar al] Assad has to go," said Jeffrey at a conference organised by American think-tank, the Middle East Institute, implying that Assad could stay in power.

Despite the weight of the statement, experts still wonder whether it points to any significant change in the West’s political attitude towards Damascus.

“Americans don’t want regime change, but they do not also want to recognise Assad and have diplomatic relations,” said Kamal Alam, a military analyst.

Alam reinforced his argument by referring to comments made by Joel Rayburn, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs, during an interview last week.

“He was basically saying that ‘We don’t want regime change. But we don’t want normal relations [with the regime] either’. So it’s Catch 22,” Alam told TRT World.

Rayburn denied any suggestion that the US would “walk back from holding the Assad regime accountable”, calling it a “fantasy”.

Matthew Bryza, a former top American diplomat, also doubts whether the West will have any real intent in recognising Assad as the leader of Syria.

“Absolutely not. In fact, the Trump Administration just imposed a new set of sanctions on the Assad regime, for the first time targeting Bashar Al Assad’s wife, Asma Al Assad,” Bryza told TRT World.

The US has recently revealed the Caesar Act, which targets prominent figures within the Assad regime.

“The US cares about the political transition, which by definition will mean Assad will be gone. Ambassador Jeffrey has presumably been asked by the Russian Government to stop pressing publicly for Assad's removal because doing so will only make Assad even more resistant to a constitutional and political process,” Bryza said.

According to him, Jeffrey is employing a negotiating tactic, which, in diplomatic circles, is otherwise known as ‘constructive ambiguity’.

Are the US outlining conditions to Damascus?

During the speech, the US envoy also appeared to reveal what America’s conditions might be in the event of a rapprochement between his country and the regime.