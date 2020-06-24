Israeli police have shot and killed a Palestinian man in East Jerusalem, leaving him to bleed out for more than an hour and not allowing anyone to provide help to him, according to witnesses.

According to relatives, Ahmed Erekat was running errands for his family on the day of his sister’s wedding when he was killed.

Israeli officials claim Erekat “drove quickly” towards an Israeli police officer before being shot dead in response. They have not released any security video that can help clarify whether Erekat posed a threat or explained why he was not allowed medical attention after being mortally wounded.

Erekat’s family say the claim that he deliberately attacked anyone is completely out of character and makes no sense given he was looking forward to the family occasion.

According to Haaretz, the family said that if anything had taken place, it was likely to have been a car accident, rather than a deliberate attempt to injure others.

Writing on Twitter, Palestinian American lawyer and Erekat’s cousin, Noura Erakat, wrote: “Israeli soldiers shot to kill my baby cousin, Ahmed, left him to bleed out for 1.5 hours. He was 27, he deserved to live. Israeli cowards claim it was a car-ramming incident - he was on his way to pick up his sister from the salon for her wedding tonight!”

Responding to the Israeli police response, she said: “You lie. You kill. You lie.”

‘Palestinian lives matter’