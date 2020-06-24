A plane crash that killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was a result of human error by the pilots, who were discussing the coronavirus during the landing, according to an initial report released on Wednesday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board.

"The pilot, as well as the controller, didn't follow the standard rules," the country's aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, announcing the findings in parliament.

Coronavirus to blame?

The minister added the pilots had been discussing the coronavirus pandemic as they attempted to land the Airbus A320 and had disengaged the craft's autopilot.

"Unfortunately, the pilot was overconfident," Khan said, adding that the plane was flying at more than double the altitude it should have been when he approached to land.

Standard flight operating procedures were then ignored by the pilots and the air traffic controller, resulting in an aborted crash landing that heavily damaged the plane's engines.

The aircraft then went down as it attempted a second landing, crashing into a residential area near the Karachi airport.

The Pakistani investigation team, which included officials from the French government and the aviation industry, analysed data and voice recorders.

'No technical fault'