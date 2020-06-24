The nephew of a senior Palestinian official has been shot dead at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after Israeli police said he drove his car at speed toward a policewoman.

The deceased was identified as Ahmad Erakat, nephew of Saeb Erakat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Ahmad, 27, was "executed" by the Israeli police on Tuesday night, his uncle said, adding that he held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for "this crime".

He dismissed the police allegation of an attempted car-ramming as "impossible", saying that Ahmad was due to be married later in the week.

Killed for driving fast towards a checkpoint

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that the alleged attacker was "shot and killed" at a checkpoint in Abu Dis, just east of Jerusalem.

He "drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly", Rosenfeld added.

Later in Abu Dis, Palestinians threw stones at soldiers who responded by firing tear gas and sponge-tipped ammunition, journalists at the scene said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Continuation of Israeli police killings

Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi called on the international community to take "concrete steps" against Israel over the death of Ahmad Erakat.