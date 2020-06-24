Columns of tanks and troops will parade through Red Square on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin oversees grand World War II commemorations to stir up patriotic fervour ahead of a vote on extending his rule.

Forced to postpone the country's traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations by the coronavirus pandemic, Putin rescheduled the parade for just a week ahead of a July 1 public vote on controversial constitutional reforms.

Among other changes, the reforms Putin proposed earlier this year would reset the presidential term – limit clock to zero, allowing him to potentially stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

The Kremlin says they are needed to strengthen the role of parliament and improve social policy and public administration. “I do not rule out the possibility of running for office, if this (option) comes up in the constitution. We’ll see,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview with state TV that was shown in Russia’s far east before airing in western Russia. “I have not decided anything for myself yet.”

He announced the new dates for the parade and the vote – initially planned for April – last month despite Russia still recording thousands of new coronavirus cases every day.

The rate of new infections has fallen in recent weeks and cities including Moscow have lifted anti-virus lockdowns, but critics accuse Putin of rushing ahead with public events to pursue his own political ends.

75th anniversary

This year's parade, marking 75 years since the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, will include some 13,000 troops from 13 countries, as well as vintage equipment and the latest military hardware showing off Russia's fighting capabilities.

More than 20 pieces of new equipment will be on show for the first time including Tosochka flame-throwers, T-90M tanks and Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems.

Officials say the date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the first post-war parade on Red Square, which saw Soviet troops throw down Nazi standards in front of the Lenin mausoleum on June 24, 1945.

In his two decades in office, Putin has harnessed the legacy of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II to boost patriotic sentiment and support for his government.

Ahead of the parade, he slammed the West for "insulting Russia" by playing down the USSR's role in winning the war.