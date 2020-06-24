BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Travel slump expected to cause massive job losses at UK airports
Around 20,000 people may lose their jobs in the British aviation sector as coronavirus quarantine rules continue hitting the travel sector, an industry group warns.
Travel slump expected to cause massive job losses at UK airports
People sit amongst socially distanced seating signs at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 10, 2020. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 24, 2020

Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britain's airports as the travel industry is hit hard by the prolonged shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A British industry group has called on the UK government to do more to help the aviation industry as it is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA), which represents more than 50 airports, said future passenger numbers at UK airports were expected to be significantly lower, and analysis of its members suggested up to 20,000 jobs were at risk.

The government should scrap its quarantine regime, provide relief from business rates, extend a job retention scheme, directly fund the sector regulator and suspend air passenger taxes to help save jobs, the AOA said in statement on Wednesday.

"These jobs figures clearly show that a key component of the UK’s infrastructure is on its knees, with no relief to the current crisis expected," said AOA chief executive Karen Dee.

"Government needs to recognise the immense crisis facing the country’s airport communities and take action to support UK aviation and protect livelihoods."

READ MORE: International tourism to fall as much as 80 percent due to virus – UN

RECOMMENDED

Major airlines cut jobs

UK-based airlines British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet have already announced close to 20,000 job losses between them. The country's biggest airport Heathrow has also started a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Britain has a 14-day quarantine policy in place for arrivals into the country from abroad, which airlines, airports and the hospitality sector have said is deterring international travel at a time when they had been hoping for it to recover.

The rule is due to be reviewed on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced and could be replaced by "air bridges," which would allow restriction-free travel between countries with low infection rates.

READ MORE:Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines' revenue – IATA

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Greece's aviation chief steps down after airspace blackout chaos
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
EU lawmakers urge freeze of US trade deal over Trump's Greenland remarks
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague