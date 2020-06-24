WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seven killed in Israeli strikes on Syria - monitor
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahmane said many others were injured while several are in critical condition.
Seven killed in Israeli strikes on Syria - monitor
Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights March 25, 2019. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

Seven fighters, including two Syrian, were killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed in a strike on a military center belonging to pro-Tehran militias" on the Sokhna-Deir Ezzor road in eastern Syria, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahmane said.

He said many others were injured, with several in critical condition.

Two air force soldiers were killed in another raid on a telecommunications centre in the southern Sweida province, he said.

Syrian regime media also confirmed the raids.

"Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al Sukhna region," a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using regime's common term for Israeli attacks.

"At the same time, one of our military positions was targeted near the town of Salkhad in the southern city of Sweida, resulting in the death of two martyrs and the wounding of four other soldiers," the source added.

RECOMMENDED

'Israel does not comment on foreign reports'

An Israeli army spokeswoman told AFP that the military "does not comment on foreign (media) reports."

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of regime leader Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.

In early June, Israeli strikes killed at least nine fighters to the Syrian regime, including four Syrians, in Hama province — a central region controlled by the Syrian army and Iranians, according to the Observatory. 

READ MORE: How new protests in Syria are pushing Assad to the brink

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greece's aviation chief steps down after airspace blackout chaos
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
EU lawmakers urge freeze of US trade deal over Trump's Greenland remarks
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague