UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to drop plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying it would be a "most serious violation of international law."

In a report to the UN Security Council that was released on Tuesday ahead of its twice-yearly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, set for Wednesday, Guterres said an Israeli annexation would be "devastating" for hopes of fresh negotiations and an eventual two-state solution.

Several ministers are set to take part at the request of the Arab League.

"I call upon Israel to abandon its annexation plans," the UN chief says in the report, adding that such a move would "threaten efforts to advance regional peace."

"If implemented, this would constitute a most serious violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations."

Guterres noted the opposition to annexation, including within Israeli society.

"This would be calamitous for Palestinians, Israelis and the region," he says.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it could begin the annexation process from July 1.

Hundreds of Israelis had gathered in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to denounce the government's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

READ MORE: This is why Netanyahu is confident he can annex the occupied West Bank

Plans are to annex illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the strategic Jordan Valley.

The plan – endorsed by Washington – would see the creation of a Palestinian state, but on reduced territory, and without Palestinians' core demand of a capital in east Jerusalem.