The World Health Organization, which faced fierce US criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, has launched an independent panel to review its response to the pandemic.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response will be headed by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"Through you, the world will understand the truth of what happened and also the solutions to build our future better as one humanity," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

At their annual assembly in May, WHO member states agreed to an independent probe into the UN agency's coronavirus response, following repeated US attacks.

US President Donald Trump has accused the WHO of botching its handling of the pandemic and of being a "puppet of China".

The resolution, tabled by the European Union, called for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation".

It said the investigation should probe "the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic".

The US on Tuesday formally started its withdrawal from the WHO, making good on Trump's threats to deprive the UN body of its top donor over its management of the pandemic.

Public health advocates and Trump's political opponents voiced outrage at the move.

READ MORE:Donald Trump versus the World Health Organization

A divided international community

Tedros hit out at divisions in the international community and warned of severe consequences if this were not rectified.

"Make no mistake: the greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself – rather, it is the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels," he said.

"We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world. The virus thrives on division but is thwarted when we unite."