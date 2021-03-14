Four air strikes have targeted the southern Libyan city of Ubari, according to a local official.

The attacks targeted various points close to the city centre, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the source, the first strike occurred at 4 am local time (02:00 GMT) and the latest at 7 am (05:00 GMT).

There has been no official comment from the Libyan authorities regarding the air strikes.

The local official, however, said that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is likely to be behind the strikes since it had carried out similar attacks in the city in the past.

