WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes target areas close to city centre of Libya’s Ubari
Local Libyan official says AFRICOM is likely behind airstrikes which targeted various points close to the city centre.
Air strikes target areas close to city centre of Libya’s Ubari
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Sharara oil field near Ubari, Libya, on July 6, 2017. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
March 14, 2021

Four air strikes have targeted the southern Libyan city of Ubari, according to a local official.

The attacks targeted various points close to the city centre, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the source, the first strike occurred at 4 am local time (02:00 GMT) and the latest at 7 am (05:00 GMT).

There has been no official comment from the Libyan authorities regarding the air strikes.

The local official, however, said that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is likely to be behind the strikes since it had carried out similar attacks in the city in the past.

READ MORE: Libyan parliament votes in favour of unity government

RECOMMENDED

On March 24, 2018, the Pentagon announced the killing of two militants in an air strike near Ubari carried out by AFRICOM.

On July 25, 2018, AFRICOM claimed responsibility for killing 11 Al-Qaeda militants in a drone strike, which it said targeted a moving target in the town of Al-Uweinat near Ubari.

Ubari, which is located 964 km south of Tripoli, is the second-largest city in southern Libya after Sabha, with the Tuareg making the vast majority of its population. 

It hosts the Sharara oilfield, the largest in the country, and is under the control of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

READ MORE: Libya: Eastern Mediterranean deal with Ankara in Tripoli's interest

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high