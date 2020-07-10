Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election.

In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory.

Covid-19 concerns

Clad in face shields, election officials enforced safe distancing rules and took voters' temperatures as they entered polling booths, with the morning session mainly reserved for the elderly to prevent overcrowding.

"We voted PAP because we have seen what they have done for us over the years, but I understand that young people have their own opinions," said retiree Foo, 75, who was accompanied by her 80-year-old husband. "We are old already, we don't need much anymore," she said.

Lee, the son of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding leader, has held the premiership since 2004, but aged 68 he has already flagged his intention to step aside in coming years.

Economic challenges

Seen as a measure of approval for both the government's response to the coronavirus crisis and the next generation of leaders, the poll results will be closely watched as even small shifts in the PAP's popularity can lead to major policy changes.

When concerns around immigration and jobs flared in 2011, the PAP polled a record-low 60 percent of the vote and tightened international hiring rules to address voters' sensitivities.

As the Asian trade and finance hub emerges from lockdown to face its deepest recession, these concerns are once again to the fore.

"Issues I am concerned about are healthcare, job security and retirement," said Malini Nathan, 42, a communications executive.