Hisham al Hashimi, a prominent Iraqi security expert, was assassinated near his home by two gunmen on a motorbike in the protest-hit Iraqi capital on Monday.

While experts have toyed with the various theories surrounding the crime, as well as the potential perpetrators — from Daesh (ISIS) to Iranian-backed Shia militias — the killing has underlined how insecure the war-torn city is even after the defeat of the terrorist group, Daesh.

Hashimi had been reportedly receiving threats from both sides.

“I know him personally. He was defending a vision of an independent Iraqi republic. He has been loved by both Sunnis [a minority in Iraq] and Shias [a majority in Iraq]. He has also been a popular intellectual figure in elite social circles,” said a Baghdad-based businessman, who wants to remain anonymous in order to avoid backlash of any kind.

“He was advocating for an Iraq liberated from gangs, religious orders and particularly from the influence of Iran. He was also arguing that Iraqi security forces should operate under a constitutional and legal rule, and not be tied to any particular sect,” he added.

A month ago, Hashimi had disclosed how much of the country’s revenue had been pocketed by Iran-backed groups, according to the source.

“[Before his death] he was planning to disclose how these irregular forces [Shia militias] were operating out of control in Iraq, using the Daesh threat as pretext. He was also planning to disclose the number of generals and fighter pilots who served during the Iraq-Iran War who were killed by these groups,” says the source.

Some Iraqi generals and pilots have been accused of committing war crimes during the bloody Iraq-Iran War, when the air force was attacking civilian targets in Iranian urban areas.

“He was saying that it would be impossible for Iraqi people to progress both economically and politically as long as it is under Iranian influence,” the source recounted.

While Hashimi enjoyed some close ties with the West, he, according to the source, was not working for American interests. “Hashimi was defending the independence of the state.”

Under the new government of Mustafa al Kazimi, who is a former influential journalist and a personal friend to Hashimi, Iraqi analysts and commentators say they feel more liberated. Kazimi is also said to have the ear of some Western circles, too.

“He [Hashimi] was happy [about the Kazimi government].”

Why he may have been targeted

The source believes that Iran-backed forces in Iraq are possibly responsible for the assassination. “His comments had riled them. They are also hesitant about the fact that the Kazimi government allows people like Hashimi to speak out so publicly,” the source said.

“They have killed people in Iraq against Iranian interests and continue to kill them.”

That said, other experts do not believe Hashimi was killed on the strength of his opposition to Iran-backed forces alone.

“His death was not down to the fact he opposed Hashdi Shabi [a powerful Iraqi Shia militia backed by Iran] or had a particular background,” says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish analyst, who was once an advisor to Tarik al Hashimi, the former Iraqi vice president.

“He was an intelligent man. Like other researchers, he was doing his own digging, and occasionally shared his findings - sometimes they were right and sometimes they were wrong. Aside from all this, he ended up being a victim himself of Iran’s internal political struggle,” he told TRT World.

Bulovali says there has been fierce political infighting between the country’s political and military elites who are led by the Revolutionary Guards, and the Hassan Rouhani-led moderate government forces.