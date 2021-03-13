WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka set to ban burqas and close over 1,000 madrassas
The decision is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation's minority Muslims that make up about 9 per cent of the country's 22 million population.
Sri Lanka set to ban burqas and close over 1,000 madrassas
A burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 13, 2021. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 13, 2021

Sri Lanka has announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

“In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," Weerasekara said, according to video footage sent by his ministry.

“It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it.”

READ MORE: Sri Lanka’s ban on the veil is not the answer to combat the forces of hate

READ MORE:Outrage as Sri Lanka plans to bury Muslim Covid-19 victims on remote islet

The wearing of burqas was temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to Daesh have been blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three top hotels.

RECOMMENDED

Weerasekara also said the government will ban more than 1,000 Madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka ends forced cremations, allows burials of Muslims

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation's minority Muslims.

Muslims make up about 9 percent of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70 percent of the population. 

Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15 percent of the population.

READ MORE:Daesh returnees aren't a threat for Sri Lankan govt — but face veil is

READ MORE: Sri Lanka Muslims stage protest denouncing Covid cremations

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
Trump’s Board of Peace and what it could mean for Palestine’s future
By Ahmed Najar
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
China's Xi urges Brazil’s Lula to defend UN’s central role amid Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ push