Turkey has voiced its concern over the Czech Republic's decision to open a diplomatic office in occupied Jerusalem, saying it serves the attempts to erode the status of the city which is "one of the main parametres of the Palestine-Israel conflict."

"We are concerned that the Czech Republic opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem whose international status is guaranteed by UN resolutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The move would serve the attempts to erode the status of Jerusalem, one of the main parameters of the Palestine-Israel conflict," it said.

Turkey called on all members of the international community to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and the international criterions for a fair, comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict.

READ MORE:Turkey concerned over Serbia’s moving embassy to Jerusalem

Israel's vaccine diplomacy

In a controversial decision, the Czech Republic on Thursday opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, affiliated to its embassy in Tel Aviv.

The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two weeks after Israel sent 5,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic under a "vaccine diplomacy" programme that later came under legal scrutiny and was frozen.

READ MORE: Turkey rejects 'fait accompli' in Jerusalem - President Erdogan

'Violation of international law'

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League also condemned the decision as a violation of international law.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Prague's decision "a blatant attack on the Palestinian people and their rights, a flagrant violation of international law," and said it would harm peace prospects.