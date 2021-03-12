US President Joe Biden has met leaders of Australia, India and Japan, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, and said a free and open Indo-Pacific region was crucial to all of them.

The White House says the virtual meeting of the countries known as the Quad, the first at leader level, shows the importance Biden places on the Indo-Pacific region and that it will focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, and on reviving economic growth.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures," Biden told the meeting from the White House. "The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all our allies in the region, to achieve stability."

'Challenges in the region'

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he wanted the four "to forge strongly ahead toward the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

India and Australia also emphasised the importance of regional security cooperation, which has been enhanced by previous lower-level Quad meetings.

A senior US official told reporters Friday's meeting would involve "an honest, open discussion about China's role on the global stage," referencing "challenges in the region" to free and open trade and commerce.

Billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Biden, who has vowed to reinvigorate alliances in the face of growing worries about China, met virtually with the three nations' prime ministers and told them that the so-called Quad format would become a "vital arena" for cooperation.

"We're renewing our commitment to ensure that our region is governed by international law, committed to upholding universal values and free from coercion," said Biden, who like the others made no explicit, but plenty of implicit, mentions of China.

The Biden administration has said the Quad nations will announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, something New Delhi has called for to counter Beijing's widening vaccine diplomacy.

Pledging that the Quad should bring "practical solutions and concrete results," Biden said, "We're launching an ambitious new joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit and strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific."

US officials say the countries will also set up a group of experts to help distribute vaccines in the region, as well as working groups for cooperation on climate change, technology standards, and joint development of emerging technologies.

US officials said the initiative would produce up to one billion vaccine doses by 2022 as the world seeks to turn the page on the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States wants to strengthen ties with allies and partners as China adopts an increasingly assertive foreign policy in Asia and beyond.

Washington says the additional vaccine capacity will be used in immunisation efforts in Southeast Asia, where Beijing is competing for influence.

The virtual meeting, which also included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, aims to lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later this year, the administration said.

Modi told the session the Quad had "come of age" and would "now remain an important pillar of stability in the region."

