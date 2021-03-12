An anti-English movement is brewing in France. Clement Beaune, French Minister for European Affairs led a campaign for “European linguistic diversity” last month, where he emphasized the lack of need for English after Brexit.

“Let’s get used to speaking our languages again,” he said.

Faced with fierce critics, even domestically, Frexit advocate Francois Asselineau criticized the minister for failing to understand France’s position within the EU.

“To believe that French would once again become the first language in Europe after Brexit is not to understand that the EU is a geopolitical unit under the domination of the USA and NATO for 75 years,” writes Asselineau.

But many were on the sidelines of this debate, or found the idea even a little enticing, Asselineau one of them.

“To give the French language its full place in the world, France must regain an independent diplomacy from the USA, redirect its cooperation of all kinds towards Africa, Russia, Asia, and Latin America, and strengthen its industry, research, defence, and education,” he adds.

The minister was joined by French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour, who called for a post-Brexit boycott of English, which he believes has “crushed” French.

Zemmour makes the compelling case that only two countries in the EU use English as a first language: Malta and Ireland. He goes on to call for a return to French as the EU’s official language.

“I think this is the time to launch a counter-offensive in favour of French, to recall that French was the original language of EU institutions,” notes Zemmour.

This is hardly the first time anti-English sentiments have surfaced in France. Realizing them is prevented by strict EU law. In the EU, any change to the official lingua franca of its organizations and procedures has to be approved by the European Council by a unanimous vote.

More recently, an article published in Le Figaro magazine makes the case that English should be done away within the EU, if not for French, then oddly enough, for Latin.

This is rooted in the struggle faced by non-native speakers of English, who claim that it gives native speakers an unfair advantage and hold over them.

Professor Marko Modiano, professor of English at the Swedish University of Gävle spoke to Politico, where he called for a Euro-English, with its own rules. His view is not a popular one, as linguists present practical reasons for using British English as the EU’s official language, and using it as a second language throughout Europe.

For these critics, the EU shouldn’t have a dominant language, but rather believe in multilingualism. The EU’s policy in this field ambitiously seeks to make all 24 languages equally official. As such, any EU citizen can write to the EU Commission, Parliament or Council in any of the 24 languages, and expect a reply. Meanwhile, the Parliament provides simultaneous interpretation for all its meetings and speeches.