Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people in a single day, 22 of them in the Hlaingtharyar district of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said.

Myanmar state television said that martial law had been imposed in Yangon's Hlaingthaya district.

Earlier, a civilian leader of the government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a "revolution" to end the military coup in Myanmar.

A video showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces in Yangon's Hlaingtharyar district.

Plumes of black smoke rose over the area and one report said two factories in the district had been set on fire.

The violence comes a day after the acting leader of Myanmar's parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against last month's coup exceeded 80.

'The dawn is close'

Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party, addressed the public via Facebook late on Saturday, saying, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close".

He said the civilian government will "attempt to legislate the required laws so that the people have the right to defend themselves" against the military crackdown.

Mahn Win Khaing Than was appointed last week as acting vice-president by representatives of Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), which is pushing for recognition as the rightful government.

It has announced its intention to create a federal democracy and leaders have been meeting representatives of Myanmar's largest ethnic armed organisations, which already control vast swathes of territory across the country.

Some have pledged their support.

"In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers, who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades, really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together," Mahn Win Khaing Than said.

His address was greeted with thousands of approving comments from many who followed it on Facebook. "Keep it up Mr President! You are our hope. We are all with you," wrote one user, Ko Shan.

The junta, which could not be reached for comment on Saturday, has declared CRPH illegal and said anyone involved with it could be charged with treason, which carries the death penalty.

The CRPH has declared the junta a "terrorist organisation".

13 killed in bloodiest day

More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said.