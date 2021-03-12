In 2017, a Muslim bus driver performed one of his daily prayers while his vehicle was empty. He was tasked with carrying the flight crew of the French national carrier, Air France. As the crew members found him praying inside a locked bus, they immediately filed a police complaint against him.

In October 2020, the driver lost his job on the grounds of praying at work, an act the government viewed as "serious radicalisation," according to the victim's lawyer, Sefen Guez Guez, who was interviewed by Anadolu Agency.

The bus driver, who wished to be identified by his pseudonym Anis, informed his attorney that his accreditation was revoked and he could not enter Charles de Gaulle airport, where he had worked for16 years.

Anis has taken the decision to court, where he's trying to prove that he’s one of the millions of regular Muslims who perform daily prayers.

He has four children and wants to get back to work as soon as possible. Guez says several legal experts have submitted their views in the court. They advise the police to reverse the decision.

“Open Islamophobia”

The court will announce its final decision on March 25. Guez says that either racism or ignorance has led to the initial decision, which was made on the false pretext of his client being accused of "serious radicalisation".

“Police chief sees a religious requirement that is performed everyday by regular Muslims a threat to public safety. It’s open Islamophobia,” Guez said.