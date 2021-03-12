In Alfonso Cuarón 2006 film Children of Men, the hero of the story is a depressive alcoholic called on by chance to save humanity from a mysterious disease that has rendered humanity infertile. The year is 2027. No baby has been born since 2009. The human species will be gone before the end of the century.

London has descended into a prototypical kind of post-apocalyptic doomscape. Heavily armed police at every corner ask for papers, and refugees’ from everywhere else in the world are packed into a squalid, crowded coastal prison-city, where they await deportation. Signs everywhere remind Londoners to turn in ‘’illegals.’’ Avoiding fertility tests is illegal. The government distributes suicide pills and antidepressants.

The reluctant hero, Theo, is tasked with getting transit papers for an undocumented refugee from Africa and goes to his well-connected cousin Nigel for help. On the way there, he passes through the Admiralty Arch and the gardens near Buckingham Palace. Comfort, luxury and privilege persist unfazed. Zebras and camels stride like halcyon hallucinations across the lawn. A uniformed cavalry guard rides in formation to nowhere, guarding nothing. A brass band plays on to an elegant audience.

He continues on to the heavily guarded Ark of the Arts, which his cousin Nigel oversees, keeping safe the masterpieces of Europe amid constant catastrophe. The ark has the massive royal stamp of the Crown on it, presumably under the reign of an ageing King Charles.

Feeling suicidal

Even in a world where no one can give birth, this version of a British dystopia imagines the resilience of the hereditary monarchy in a world that’s just waiting around to die.

If Children of Men doesn’t sound that far off from the real world of 2021 then you must’ve been keeping up with the news. And if you’ve been keeping up with the news, you’ve probably heard about the interview Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and his American wife Meaghan Markle, have done with American media titan and veteran interviewer Oprah Winfrey. Markle herself was an actor on the US television show Suits before marrying Harry. The long and short of it is that Markle, who is Black, says she was bullied by the royal family.

Specifically, one of its members (not the Queen or her husband Prince Philip, Oprah clarified later) had concerns about her son Archie’s skin colour. Neither Harry nor Markle would say who. Fear of the prying eyes of the British media, obsessed with scoops about the royals, led to her in-laws keeping her a virtual hostage in the palace for months. Amid intense mistreatment from a circling press corps, she told Oprah she contemplated suicide.

“I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” she said. “I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

On Tuesday, the palace issued a statement responding to the interview. It does not confirm Markle’s account, nor does it go anywhere near an apology, more of a ‘’sorry you felt that way’’ rather than a nostra culpa.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,’’ it read. ‘’The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Not a racist family

Prince Harry’s brother Prince William, addressing the press on Thursday, was more blunt.

“Is the royal family a racist family, sir?” a reporter asked the Duke of Cambridge as he toured a school reopening after coronavirus closure.

"We are very much not a racist family," the Duke of Cambridge replied, adding that he had not yet spoken with his younger brother since the interview, but would do soon.

Among the first things one learns in reporting is to avoid the ‘’yes or no’’ question. It’s too easy to swat away. In America, this is sometimes called a ‘’softball question.’’ Although softballs lobbed at speed can sting, this was not one of those.

The real scoop would have been if William had said ‘’Some of us are racist, yes. Not sure who, I’m afraid, and I wouldn’t tell you if I did know.’’ But it’s a safe bet he’s not going to say that.

The good news is it’s not too late. At the duke’s next appearance, intrepid members of the British press can ask follow up questions that aren’t featherbedded pitches by probing the House of Windsor’s views on other issues in political philosophy, all using the same ‘’yes or no’’ format.

For example, is the royal family, in fact, an egalitarian family, a neo-reactionary family or an anarcho-syndicalist commune family, where each member takes turns to act as a sort of executive-officer-for-the-week? On these matters, surely, the people have a right to know.

There’s no reason to doubt William’s response on the issue of racism was a sincere one, but it’s difficult for him to undo the damage of years of frothing tabloidstories and sadistic social media abuse about a member of the royal family.

Since her marriage to Harry in 2018, the general chatter from the conservative British press was that Markle was ungrateful for the privilege of being a royal, arrogant and unfit for purpose in the family. Later, a greater shame came to the Palace when Harry and Markle left the UK entirely for the US, the infamous Megxit.

A deal with the streaming site Netflix seemed to confirm the suspicions of royal watchers that the two were simply cashing in on their titles, and not prepared to do the heavy lifting of waving at an adoring throng of commoners.

‘’The reason this isn’t a mere royal nonstory is because it’s ultimately about race and gender and touches on a number of very real contemporary anxieties around fairness, equality and institutional bigotry…’’ writes Patrick Freyne in the Irish Times.

‘’Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win. Despite the tabloid frenzy, this was never the story of an ungrateful pauper being elevated by the monarchy. This was about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it’s the one with the Netflix deal.’’

The reaction from the British tabloids to the interview has been, as Americans might say, unhinged. Columnist Rod Liddle, writing in The Sun, declared that the interview was nothing short of a plot by the duke and duchess to do ‘’as much damage as possible to the Royal Family,’’ the headline bellowed.

‘’I have no time for either of them and, truth be told,’’ Liddle wrote. ‘’Nor do I think Meghan got rough treatment because she’s of mixed race. We may have been unkindly towards her because she is a self-obsessed American. Colour didn’t come into it.’’

The piece doesn’t spare Harry, saying, in a bizarre refusal for self-reflection, that ‘’there is an irony in a bloke like Harry moaning about colonialism when he was in Afghanistan with our Armed Forces.’’