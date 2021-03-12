Turkey has unveiled the details of its new economic reform package as pledged by the president last November.

"The package aims to grow the Turkish economy on the basis of investment, production, jobs, and exports," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Economic Reforms Introductory Meeting at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul on Friday.

Turkey will raise its potential growth through boosting production efficiency thanks to this reform package, Erdogan noted.

"We aim for a domestic and national economy which breaks export records with fewer imported input and more value-added production," the president said.

Turkey weathered the 2009 global economic crisis and post-2013 crises in both politics and the economy to keep its 2023 targets within reach, Erdogan stressed.

"We will achieve our goals by working day and night to make Turkey one of the world's top 10 economies,” he said.

Saying that macroeconomic and structural policies form the backbone of Turkey's new economic reforms, Erdogan said Turkey is focusing on public finance, inflation, the financial sector, current account deficit, and employment as part of macroeconomic stability.

Encouraging investments, easing domestic trade, competition policies, market surveillance and control are in the reform package as part of structural policies, he noted.

Stronger public finance

Turkey's first target is setting stronger public finance structure to guard against risks, with fiscal discipline the top priority, the president underlined.

The share of foreign exchange in the country's total debt stock will be cut to reduce its sensitivity to external shocks, Erdogan said.

He highlighted that savings in public administration will be expanded such as limiting vehicle rentals and hospitality costs, adding:

"In addition to the central government, we aim to create a thrifty perspective in local administrations as well."

Tax exemption

Noting that the government knows of the difficulties small business owners have been struggling with during the pandemic, Erdogan said the reform package also includes a tax exemption for low-income tradespeople.

"We will be exempting approximately 850,000 tradespeople who are subject to small business taxation rules, such as hairdressers, plumbers, haberdasheries, carpenters, lathe makers, tea shop operators, tailors, and repairmen, from income tax, and we will remove their tax filing obligations," he said.

Public-private partnerships

A digital tax office will be established which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to enable the public to carry out their transactions in the digital environment without personally visiting a tax office.