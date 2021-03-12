As the Lebanese Army attempts to pack up roadblocks installed due to a 9-day-long series of protests in the capital and other major cities, the typically violent state-reaction has been relatively mute. Protestors have been taking to the streets, airing their frustration, setting tires alight, and closing off roads to the capital, Beirut.

Though superficially, government forces appear to be neutral, last week, in Tripoli, protestors were arrested and later tried and sentenced for breaching national security (inciting instability). But the corrupted government actions could not be any less justified; the protests are prompted by a near two-year economic collapse of which, many experts, believe there is no returning from without a dramatic overhaul - with said overhaul nowhere in sight.

Citizens and residents alike are struggling to make ends meet due to a multitude of factors but the economic collapse has severely affected everyone in the country.

In 2019 the Lebanese lira began to fall dramatically against its previous fixed rate against the dollar ($1=1,500 L.L.). Further to this, the dollar deficit has caused banks to essentially freeze accounts only releasing a limited dollar amount in lira at less than half its previous value ($1=3,900 L.L.).

The black market rate (which is said to be the most accurate valuation) of the dollar in Lebanon today is approximately 11,000 L.L. and it is critical to add that there are no dollars in circulation anymore (the use of lira and dollar were interchangeable until 2020). Today, purchases (unless hefty) are made solely in local currency.

The local currency has lost over 85 percent of its value and hyperinflation means everything is now twice as expensive and, if you have funds and/or access to them, you have 15 percent of it left.

It is quite difficult to put economic crises in human terms without first immediately observing what is happening to lower-income households but this crisis is so severe it is being felt at every strata of society. While those who do have funds are not able to access them and thus are limited through no fault of their own, those less fortunate are struggling to buy basic goods.

Inflated

Lebanon’s official inflation rate, as of December last year was at 145 percent, but one economist puts it today near a whopping 270 percent. The pandemic, in addition to the economic crisis (and little to no support of Lebanese businesses) has forced the closure of several businesses and in one year unemployment levels quadrupled to approximately 25 percent (some estimates say 40 percent) from 6 percent in 2019.

Add to this that half the population has defaulted into poverty - the combination of the two economic factors leave few chances of escape from very bleak prospects.

The inflation is not restricted to goods, but the already failing electricity grid has been hardly functional and while most households will have a subscription to a back-up generator (already an unnecessary cost) prices have exploded. Due to the rising cost of fuel even insecure, glitchy, and costly electricity is now a luxury. The stimulus support package that has been in discussion for some time to relieve families of economic difficulties in relation to the pandemic is a paltry $40.