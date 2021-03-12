Dozens of countries have told the UN that Egypt must stop using anti-terrorism laws to muzzle critics and even keep them in pre-trial detention indefinitely, triggering a strong response from Cairo.

In a rare oral rebuke of Egypt at the United Nations Human Rights Council, 31 countries issued a joint statement on Friday voicing alarm at restrictions on free expression and assembly in the country suffered by political opponents, right defenders and journalists.

The group of mainly European countries, but also including the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, pointed to "the constrained space for civil society and political opposition."

They expressed particular concern at "the application of terrorism legislation against peaceful critics."

"We are deeply concerned about the application of terrorism legislation against human rights activists, LGBTI persons, journalists, politicians and lawyers," said Kirsti Kauppi, Finland's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, reading the joint statement via video message.

The statement mentioned in particular the case of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), a leading rights group that saw staff members detained last year and slapped with terror charges after a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

They were freed following a global outcry.

Egypt responded with "shock and disapproval" against the joint statement at the UNHRC, its Foreign Ministry said later in the day.

READ MORE:Egyptian women oppose draconian bill that strips rights and freedoms

'Clear message'

The government of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, a former general who led the 2013 overthrow of democratically elected former president Mohamed Morsi, has overseen a widespread and ongoing crackdown aimed at quashing dissent.

An estimated 60,000 political prisoners are being held in Egyptian jails, according to rights groups, and the country is considered the world's third worst jailer of journalists.

Rights groups welcomed Friday's statement — which marked the first joint intervention before the rights council targeting Egypt since 2014 — but said it was long overdue.

The declaration "ends years of a lack of collective action at the UN Human Rights Council on Egypt, despite the sharply deteriorating human rights situation," Bahey Hassan, head of the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, said in a joint statement with nine other national and international rights groups.