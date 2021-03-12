Turkey and Egypt have started diplomatic-level contacts after a years-long hiatus triggered by a rift in bilateral relations in 2013.

“We have contacts both at the level of intelligence and foreign ministries with Egypt. Diplomatic-level contacts have started,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency and TRT.

Noting that neither side put forward preconditions, Cavusoglu said ties distracted for years could not be built at once and easily.

He said having a lack of trust is also normal in such situations and may occur for both parties.

“For this reason, negotiations take place and continue under a certain strategy, road map,” Cavusoglu said.

Relations between Cairo and Ankara came to an abrupt freeze when Egypt’s general-turned-President Abdel Fattah el Sisi waged a military coup against the country’s first-democratically elected government of Mohamed Morsi in August 2013.

Talking about Ankara's relations with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Cavusoglu said if Saudi Arabia and UAE take a positive step, Turkey will reciprocate.

