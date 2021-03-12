You wake up in the morning but don’t feel refreshed - that feeling of exhaustion is not foreign to a lot of us. If it’s a frequent occurrence for you, it could be chronic fatigue syndrome.

There could be several causes tiring you out, but most of them are likely to originate from things you have little control over, like staring at the computer all day, or ‘screen fatigue’.

There could also be other reasons, ranging from eating disorders, stress, chronic diseases, the type of drugs you use or a lack of exercise. Even taking too much can do it.

But don’t let it get you down, you’re not alone. According to surveys, two out of every five Americans report extreme tiredness for different reasons; while 30 to 40 percent of adults and teens indicate they feel tired at some point during the day.

A 1986 study found that among other reasons, lifestyle and “self-reported depression, anxiety, and emotional stress” are the crucial root causes of fatigue.

“Adults who are physically inactive or who experience any psychological problems are at much higher risk of feeling fatigue than those who are physically active or free from psychological problems,” the research says.

“Women are more likely to feel fatigued than men, and heavier women are more likely to feel fatigue than lighter ones,” the research added.

What can you do?

Experts have one piece of advice for people dealing with constant fatigue: identify what might trigger it and try to address the root cause. For example, if you feel fatigue after taking certain medication, then, it might be time to ask a doctor about next steps.

You might also occasionally have some physical pains, which you ignore due to their inconsistency, but it could very well be the main reason behind your fatigue, according to experts. As a result, if you identify the root causes of that pain and go for treatment, then you might also end up inadvertently treating your fatigue.

“Your fatigue might be related to an underlying illness or infection, especially if it's accompanied by symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, shortness of breath, or loss of appetite,” says Howard LeWine, a medic and heath expert.

In terms of natural treatments, one of the best pieces of advice is to exercise.

"When you exercise regularly, this enhances blood flow through the body and helps to efficiently transport oxygen and nutrients to your muscle tissue. In turn, this boosts energy and can reduce your fatigue levels over time," said Stefani Sassos, a health expert.