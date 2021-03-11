After seven years of tough negotiations, the EU leadership and China's ideologically communist and economically capitalist government, have appeared to come together to sign an extensive investment deal.

In a few days, both sides will reveal the technical annexes to the deal, according to the Financial Times newspaper (FT). Brussels is scheduled to ratify this in early 2022.

But the market-access deal has opposition inside and outside the EU for various reasons, ranging from a global power struggle between the US and China, to Beijing’s despicable human rights records.

With the deal, the EU hopes to extend its access across the Chinese market as it was secured by the former Trump administration for US companies operating in China under “Phase 1” trade deal.

For top European officials, the deal is aimed at bringing the EU on par with the US in trade relations with China. On the other hand, for Beijing, the market-access deal is a strategic move that increases divisions between the EU and the US, according to experts.

As a result, some former American officials view the deal as a diplomatic victory for China, displacing Washington’s displeasure toward the investment agreement.

“By any measure it’s a setback. It validates China’s view that its economy is an irresistible force — despite Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and India,” a former Obama administration official told the FT in late December, when both sides announced the potential deal.

The former official refers to China’s anti-democratic measures in Hong Kong and its suppressive policies against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, one of the largest provinces in the country. China also has various disagreements with Taiwan and India.

What the deal offers

The deal proposes to remove some of China’s trade barriers to EU companies, working in industries like the automotive sector, cloud computing, private healthcare and ancillary services. It also allows some improved conditions in terms of EU car manufacturing firms including electric vehicles and hybrids.

China has already had a trade advantage across the EU and the deal appears to fix that situation in favour of the bloc by ensuring transparency of subsidies and preventing forced technology transfer. With the deal, Brussels also seeks to secure non-discriminatory competition guarantees for EU companies against Chinese companies owned by Beijing.

In exchange for Chinese concessions to the EU, Beijing appears to secure a form of a get out of jail free card from Brussels related to its suppressive policies in Xinjiang and Tibet and its controversial labour practices across the world.

But the EU leadership wants to believe another story, that the investment deal included “such ambitious provisions” on labour rights from China, it made concessions for “the first time” to a trade partner, according to a European Commission statement in 2019. The statement also drew attention to a crucial fact that “EU needs to find a balance of interests” with China.

China promises to “make continued and sustained efforts” to adopt the International Labour Organisation conventions, according to the deal.

But Robert Tyler, political projects manager at European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Party, doubts both the EU's assurances and the Chinese promises.