Uttar Pradesh, INDIA – As a child, Ritu Saini, 25, always left her homework halfway so that she could make things out of paper and cardboard.

Her early memories are of activities like cutting, designing, and decorating toys and houses.

“I know what it feels like to use my hands and mind on a pile of materials with smell, colour and texture,” says Saini, an acid attack survivor from Rohtak, a city in the northern Indian state of Haryana, as she decorates a candle with glitter.

She is a core member of the non-profit Chhanv Foundation, which offers support to acid attack survivors. The collective forged an innovative solution, called ‘A Gift Story’, to empower victims with skills and resources to earn sustainable livelihoods. The venture is an e-commerce portal where a wide range of gifted accessories, bearing survivors’ personal stories, are crafted and sold by the survivors.

The initiative was founded on the premise that the gifting industry would be successful during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“When people could not visit each other, sending their emotions for remembrance, endurance and care through gifts was highly valued,” says Anamika Dubey, associate project manager of the initiative.

A Gift Story also equips survivors in other crafts such as cooking, painting, and making sculptures, candles, diyas, cookies, diaries and chocolates.

“Every product that survivors make is curated with their personal message and their own story to boost their confidence so that they also feel respected,” Dubey says.

Chhanv has also started a helpline service in order to reach out to survivors who can work remotely or need other kinds of assistance from the foundation.

Before the pandemic, Saini was working at Sheroes Hangout, a first-of-its-kind cafe in India run and managed by acid attack survivors.

Now Saini and others, in view of a declining economy and shrinking employment opportunities, are working hard to rebuild their skills and take as many orders as possible. They are also crowdfunding and reaching out to donors to rebuild and resume the cafes.

“We have been excluded all along due to our face and it hurts no more. But the pandemic made it worse,” says a reflective and full-of-life Saini.

At Chhanv, she says, “we were taught to look at ourselves with dignity and be confident of our new identity.”

Saini is one among 1,200 odd survivors of acid attacks in India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau or NCRB.

On May 26, 2012, at the age of 17, she was attacked by her maternal cousin who wanted to marry her, but she refused. He then hired two men to throw acid on her face. She has undergone fifteen surgeries and there are more to come. Her attacker was imprisoned for a few years and later released on bail.

Saini was also cast alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the Bollywood film Chhapaak, based on the struggles of acid attack survivors in India.

Ashish Shukla, Co-Founder of Sheroes Hangout Cafe, says that around 70 percent of their revenue generation comes from two cafes based in Agra and Lucknow.

“The uncertainty of the pandemic pushed us to look for alternative rehabilitation programs for the survivors and train them with the new skills,” he says. “They had already suffered a lot in their lives and we didn’t want to further intensify their economic trauma.”

Nagma, 22, says she was anxious about how she would face the world after her cousin threw acid on her inside her home in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

At the time of the attack, he told her: “Don’t take pride in your beauty. Now, I’ll see who will marry you.”

Nagma was barely 17.

“I had no expectations from anyone,” she says, while having to face anxiety and restlessness during the pandemic at home.

But that was not the only challenge.

Her aunt, who is also the mother of her attacker, would pass by her everyday and would remind her of the incident.

“To leave my home was the only option that I found would somehow lessen my pain,” Nagma says.