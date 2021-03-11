By sending Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani a letter outlining US “intentions” for creating drastic changes in the country, “updating” him on where America stands and “urging” him to show leadership by accepting it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in fact behaving as a neo-colonial ruler dictating terms to an elected president.

The letter, leaked to Tolo News and went viral on Sunday, came together with an eight-page draft “Afghanistan Peace Agreement” proposing amongst other things a transitional government. It outlined that the UN is to convene a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and a separate senior-level meeting in Turkey to finalise the peace agreement.

It was a stark reminder of the Bonn Conference which designated an interim government led by Hamed Karzai. But at least at Bonn, wide consultations had taken place beforehand. Also at Bonn and during the past twenty years, the international community has underscored all actions to be “Afghan-led” and “Afghan-owned”.

This letter is devoid of that hallmark.

Blinken’s letter is seen by some as displaying US “naivete”. Bringing other countries in for cover doesn’t change the fact that Blinken and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad “are empowering the Taliban in Afghanistan,” says former Defense Department official Michael Rubin.

Although the Americans have frequently influenced the outcome of elections in Afghanistan since 2001, this latest move seems blatantly patronising.

It displays a total disregard for democratic processes and institutions that have been the only success story in Afghanistan in the past 20 years, a journalist in Kabul told me.

“The tone, prescriptive nature and the context of the letter is disturbing,” tweeted Kawun Kakar, an advocate in Kabul.

The Afghanistan Peace Agreement proposes power sharing with the Taliban and a brand new constitution with increased Islamic oversight, an Islamic Jurisprudence Council with a right to veto over all other laws, and additional unelected Taliban members in parliament.

These changes would empower the Taliban to dominate the state through blocking and vetoing all decisions. Ironically, this would create a set up not too dissimilar to Iran’s theocratic structure which the US criticises.

Ulterior motives?

Ghani is understandably furious and some argue Blinken’s plan is primarily aimed at dislodging him as he has disagreed with Khalilzad all along.