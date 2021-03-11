Turkey will continue to defend Syria's territorial integrity and protect the civilians in the war-torn country, the Turkish foreign minister has said in the Qatari capital Doha.

“Turkey will continue to defend Syria’s territorial integrity, protect civilians, and fight terror groups,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a trilateral meeting of Turkish, Qatari, and Russian foreign ministers on Thursday.

Cavusoglu said the ministers discussed how to contribute to long-lasting peace in Syria.

Underlining that the legitimate demands of the civilians were ignored, he said Syrians have been exposed to negative impacts of the conflict for over a decade.

Cavusoglu also thanked his Qatari counterpart and the country for the initiative.

READ MORE:UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone

READ MORE: US air strikes in Syria lack long term vision

Discussions on ways to deliver aid, advancing political process

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said he had discussions in Doha with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to Syria.