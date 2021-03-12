Around 30 students have been reported missing after gunmen attacked a forestry college near a military academy in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna, the fourth mass school abduction since December.

Kaduna state's security commissioner Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Friday, that an armed gang attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization at around 1030 GMT (11:30 pm local) on Thursday.

He said the Nigerian army rescued 180 people in the early hours of Friday but "about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for."

The Federal College of Forestry Mechanization sits on the outskirts of Kaduna city, capital of Kaduna state, in a region roamed by armed gangs, who often travel on motorcycles.

READ MORE: Bandits carry out another deadly attack on village in northwestern Nigeria

Abductions

Local resident Haruna Salisu, speaking by phone, said he had heard sporadic gunshots at around 1030 GMT (11:30 pm local time).

"We were not panicking, thinking that it was a normal military exercise being conducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy," he said.

"We came out for dawn prayers, at 1620 GMT (5:20 am local), and saw some of the students, teachers and security personnel all over the school premises. They told us that gunmen raided the school and abducted some of the students."

Salisu said he had seen military personnel taking the remaining students into the academy.

On Friday morning, relatives of students gathered at the gates of the college, which was surrounded by around 20 army trucks.

READ MORE: Nigeria bans mining and flights after schoolgirl abductions